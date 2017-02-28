Snoop Dogg is playing LA instead of Denver on 4/20

Recording artist Snoop Dogg speaks onstage during day one of TechCrunch Disrupt SF 2015 at Pier 70 on September 21, 2015 in San Francisco, California. (Photo: Steve Jennings, 2015 Getty Images)

DENVER - Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa are playing Red Rocks again this year, but three days later than you might expect.

Their show is slated for Sunday, April 23 with special guests Cypress Hill and Berner.

Snoop Dogg has been a mainstay in Denver during the third week of April. Why? Maybe he’s a fan of spring skiing or the catching Easter sunrise service at Red Rocks?

Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa played a sold-out show at Red Rocks on 4/20 in April 2014. In 2015, he brought his “Wellness Retreat” to Fiddlers Green, also on 4/20.

He brought his “Merry Jane Wellness Retreat” to Fiddlers Green on 4/20 last year too.

But this year? Well, now that California has legalized marijuana, Snoop Dogg has decided to take his talents elsewhere on 4/20: to the Greek Theatre.

It’s cool though, Snoop Dogg. It’s cool. Colorado still loves you. The world still loves you. Martha Stewart still loves you.

If you want to catch Snoop Dogg at Red Rocks on 4/23, tickets go on sale at www.axs.com on Friday at 10 a.m.

General admission is $64.95, and all ages are welcome.

