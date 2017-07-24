Sorry, Justin Bieber won't be performing at Sports Authority Field after all

Indian security personnel stand guard at The D.Y Patil stadium ahead of a concert by Canadian pop star Justin Bieber in Navi Mumbai on May 10, 2017. (Photo: PUNIT PARANJPE, This content is subject to copyright.)

KUSA - Sorry, Beliebers.

Justin Bieber announced on his website Monday that he has canceled the remainder of his Purpose World Tour – and this includes his highly-anticipated stop at the soon-to-be-renamed Sports Authority Field at Mile High.

The show was slated for Aug. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Bieber didn’t say why he was canceling the rest of the tour. Instead, he merely posted a cryptic message on his website that read:

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful and honored to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.

The tour was supposed to finish in September and October, but alas, will end now instead.

The Curtis Hotel in Denver had been offering a Justin Bieber-themed special that happened to include a nacho bar. Thanks to this news, Beliebers will now be eating those nachos in sadness instead of the glee that comes with seeing your hero sing "Despacito" in the flesh.

