Steve Harvey slays with response to Oscars mix-up

A historic mess up went down at the Oscars Sunday night when La La Land was mistakenly named best picture at Sunday's 89th Academy Awards. While there was no feud, television host Steve Harvey felt the heat.

As the Hollywood musical's cast took the stage, the error was corrected. It was in fact Moonlight that had won the night's big prize. Although Presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty had read the wrong name due to an award card mix up, comedian Steve Harvey was jokingly thrown under the bus despite not being in the award ceremony's attendance.

"I blame Steve Harvey," Jimmy Kimmel said on stage in an attempt to make light of the awkward situation.

The award debacle was eerily similar to Harvey's mistake of announcing the wrong winner of 2015 Miss Universe.

"I have to apologize," Harvey said as Miss Colombia waved as she adorned the top title's crown and sash. "The first runner up is Colombia, Miss Universe 2015 is Philippines."

Harvey responded to Kimmel's comment with an award winning tweet.

Good morning everybody! Went to sleep early last night. So... what I miss? #Oscars — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) February 27, 2017

Well played Mr. Harvey, well played.





