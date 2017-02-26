Nearly 200 storm chasers are paying tribute to the late actor Bill Paxton by spelling out his initials using GPS coordinates on a map depicting the heart of Tornado Alley.
The effort coordinated Sunday by Spotter Network spelled out "BP" to honor the leading man in the disaster movie "Twister," which inspired a generation of storm chasers.
Folks are getting their dots into position pic.twitter.com/vnq9rZNKY9— Jeff Frame (@VORTEXJeff) February 26, 2017
The letters "BP" coming together on storm chaser GPS coordinates for actor Bill Paxton. #Twister #RIPBillPaxton pic.twitter.com/GXLlWVSfFV— SevereStudios (@severestudios) February 26, 2017
It just keeps getting better! Hundreds of storm chasers honoring Bill Paxton in KS and OK. Each dot is one person's GPS. #RIPBillPaxton pic.twitter.com/z14XQ9msPR— Aaron Brackett (@Aaron_Brackett) February 26, 2017
John Wetter, the nonprofit's president, says storm chasers have spelled out the initials of fellow chasers four or five times before but never a non-chaser.
Most people participating did not travel, but they instead entered GPS coordinates manually to spell the letters on a map centered around Wakita, Oklahoma.
In the movie, Paxton plays a storm chaser who's researching tornados during a twister outbreak in Oklahoma.
Paxton's death at age 61 was announced Sunday.
Copyright 2017 KXTV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs