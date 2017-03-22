Chipotle targets kids in new TV series campaign

Chipotle Mexican Grill said its new TV series, "RAD Lands," "is aimed at educating families about where their food comes from and how it is prepared." (Photo: CHIPOTLE.COM IMAGE)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. said it's targeting kids between 7 and 10 years old with its newest campaign; a TV series about food.

The Denver restaurant chain (NYSE: CMG) said the series, "RAD Lands," "is aimed at educating families about where their food comes from and how it is prepared."

Chipotle said the six-episode series won't advertise the restaurant. On its website, it says the series is "an unbranded, limited series with no company logos and no hidden burritos, just entertaining and interesting content around food."

“We created ‘RAD Lands’ to educate young eaters and their parents about food in an entertaining and engaging way. We don't advertise to kids so the show is completely unbranded," said Mark Crumpacker, chief marketing and development officer at Chipotle, in a statement.

Read more at Denver Business Journal.

© 2017 American City Business Journals.