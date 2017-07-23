‘Game of Thrones' power rankings, episode 702: 'Stormborn'

Dany, Tyrion, Yara Greyjoy and Ellaria Sand consult over a table depicting Westeros in Dragonstone. (Photo: Helen Sloan, HBO)

Previously on Game of Thrones power rankings: Walder Frey Arya Stark wipes out House Frey in what some are calling the Reverse Red Wedding...Pirate Uncle Euron Greyjoy informs Cersei and Jamie Lannister he has two good hands...the Hound gets philosophical...Ed Sheeran makes a cameo and later deletes his Twitter account.

Editor’s Note No. 1: This story contains spoilers from the second episode of season seven of “Game of Thrones.”

1. Daenerys Targaryen (last week: No. 1) - There’s a term in economics called the law of diminishing returns. It means there’s a decrease in the marginal output of a production process as the amount of a single factor of production is incrementally increased so long as the other factors stay constant.

Dany’s immediate advisors already include Tyrion Lannister, Lord Varys, Missandei and Grey Worm. During Sunday night’s episode, Daenerys sought the advice of Olenna Tyrell, Ellaria Sand of Dorne and Yara Greyjoy.

Melisandre of Asshai aka the Red Woman also approached Dany.

How does the law of diminishing returns relate to Khaleesi? There are too many cooks in the kitchen. Daenerys is seeking counsel from too many people with different motives.

The mother of dragons has decided not to invade King’s Landing head on to avoid becoming the “queen of the ashes.” Hopefully, this doesn’t lead to the demise of Grey Worm as the unsullied will attempt to take Casterly Rock.

Two people who could possibly speak reason into Dany: Jorah Mormont and Jon Snow.

2. Jon Snow (last week: No. 2) - The King of the North remains the only person with real power aware of the White Walkers’ strength.

Will Jon unveil to Dany that she’s sitting on a mountain of dragon glass, which is now Westeros’ most valuable resource? Remember, Dany said she doesn’t plan to stay long at Dragonstone.

Jon could try to coax Dany into leaving, even though he probably doesn’t have the manpower to defeat the White Walkers on his own.

3. Cersei Lannister (last week: No. 3) - Isn’t it ironic that Cersei and the Lannisters are developing a crossbow weapon to defeat Dany’s dragons, which could be the very same creatures to save humanity from the White Walkers?

4. Sansa Stark (last week: not ranked) - Will Sansa relinquish control of the North back to Jon? It wasn’t a coincidence when the internet lost its mind when Sansa stole Cersai’s haircut in the season premiere.

Also, how does Sansa hold off on Little Finger’s advances? Perhaps Jon should have been more grateful for Little Finger’s rescue in the Battle of the Bastards.

What better way to say thank you than to grab Little Finger by the throat and threaten to kill him?

As soon as Jon leave Littlefinger gon be in Sansa ear like #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/dCx3ParFSz — Rōnin, The Destroyer (@RestlessRoninHD) July 24, 2017

5. Crazy Pirate Uncle (Euron) Greyjoy (last week: No. 5) - If Euron were truly an alpha, he’d have slaughtered Yara Greyjoy and Ellaria Sand. Instead, he took the two prisoners. Perhaps they’ll prove more valuable alive than dead.

Remember, Ellaria poisoned Cersai’s daughter Myrcella Baratheon. I can’t wait to see what Cersai does with the two prisoners assuming Euron brings them back to King’s Landing.

Euron did slaughter two of the three Dorne sisters in Nymeria and Obara. The show didn’t utilize the trio to its full extent.

Will the carnage be enough to win Cersai’s hand in marriage, or does Euron need to deliver Tyrion too?

Two inferior families have already fallen two episodes into this season (the Freys and Greyjoys).

6. Hot Pie’s conquest of winning Arya Stark’s heart (last week: not ranked) - The reunion didn’t last long, but Hot Pie did tell Arya that Jon Snow won the Battle of the Bastards.

Arya has changed since their last encounter. Did anyone else see how violently she used her knife to cut open Hot Pie’s bread?

Hot Pie calling Arya cute might have been the best part of Sunday’s episode.

Hot Pie shooting his shot on Arya like pic.twitter.com/Y5ZzR63a4U — Luis Paez-Pumar (@lppny) July 24, 2017

7. Arya Stark (last week: No. 4) - Did Nymeria (Arya’s dire wolf) really not recognize her? Arya did practice voodo with the Many-Faced God for what seemed like an eternity.

Was the wolf actually Nymeria?

Arya seemed vulnerable on her own while deciding to change course from King’s Landing to try to see her family in Winterfell.

There was something probably more symbolic to Arya's encounter with the massive wolf.

8. Samwell Tarly (last week: No. 7) - If Samwell can cure Jorah Mormont of greyscale, count it among his most notable achievements.

They include: killing a White Walker, courting (marrying?) a Wildling, surviving his father’s wrath during a family dinner with said Wildling (poor Gilly), sneaking into the restricted area of the Citadel to learn about the uses of dragon glass and being Jon Snow’s most trusted ally.

9. Melisandre of Asshai aka the Red Woman (last week: not ranked) - Say what you want about Melisandre, she’s a survivor.

She’s a character many despise, but who wouldn’t want the Red Woman on their side?

Who will be the prince that was promised? Dany, Jon or both?

10. Theon Greyjoy’s ability to swim (last week: not ranked) - Theon could’ve defended his sister and his father’s honor by attempting to go head-to-head with Euron.

The counter was a bit of a lose-lose scenario for Theon, but it was a gutless decision to abandon ship.

Honorable mention: Olenna Tyrell (last week: not ranked) - She's survived so long by ignoring other men. Her advice to Dany?

"Be a dragon."

Not ranked this week: Jamie Lannister, Lord Petyr Baleish aka Little Finger, Lory Varys, Tyrion Lannister, Randyll Tarly, Grey Worm, Missandei, Jorah Mormont

Mark Bergin is a digital journalist with 10News WTSP. Like him on Facebook and follow him on Twitter and Instagram. You can also email him at mbergin@wtsp.com.

