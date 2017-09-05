Lohi Lipo Laser - September 5, 2017
With one phone call to 303.331.2005 you're on your way to a leaner figure! Sculpsure is only $1,200 for one treatment area. The $1,200 price also includes 3 Light Pod sessions and 1 free session at orange theory fitness in the highlands. the total package
KUSA 12:24 PM. MDT September 05, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Students protest President Trump's plans to end DACASep. 5, 2017, 11:05 a.m.
-
Trump winds down DACA program for undocumented immigrantsSep. 5, 2017, 9:09 a.m.
-
Colorado firefighters battling Montana wildfire…Sep. 5, 2017, 9:17 a.m.