Lohi Lipo Laser - September 5, 2017

With one phone call to 303.331.2005 you're on your way to a leaner figure! Sculpsure is only $1,200 for one treatment area. The $1,200 price also includes 3 Light Pod sessions and 1 free session at orange theory fitness in the highlands. the total package

KUSA 12:24 PM. MDT September 05, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories