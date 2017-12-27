Longtime Atlanta anchor, Amanda Davis, dies after suffering massive stroke

Amanda Davis (Photo via WGCL-TV) (Photo: Custom)

ATLANTA — Local television news anchor Amanda Davis has died after she was hospitalized earlier Wednesday due to a "massive stroke," Atlanta's CBS News affiliate WGCL-TV reports.

According a family friend, Davis was at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday, headed to San Antonio following the death of her father, when the medical episode happened.

WGCL-TV reports Davis was taken to the hospital, where she underwent treatment. By 9:45 p.m., the station confirmed that she had died at the hospital.

A statement on the station's website earlier in the evening stated "family is asking for privacy at this difficult time."

Davis, who had been a television anchor in Atlanta for more than 25 years, was anchor for WGCL-TV's morning news and noon show. Before that, she had been a reporter and anchor for Atlanta's Fox affiliate, WAGA-TV, prior to leaving the station in 2013.

