9Health Fair - September 20, 2017

Own your health this fall at the 9Health Fair. You can get your flu shot, blood screening, vision test and even a free vitamin B12 screening. If you're in the Arvada area, visit the 9Health Fair this Saturday at the Lamar Street Center from 8 am until noon. Find a fair near you online at www.9HealthFair.org.

KUSA 12:37 PM. MDT September 20, 2017

