A Taste of Colorado - August 28, 2017

"A Taste of Colorado" is an iconic Denver event and a foodie's paradise. Labor Day weekend, September 1st through September 4th in Civic Center Park. Admission is free. Visit www.ATasteofColorado.com for schedules, parking and other information. Follow "Taste" on social media, use hashtag "a taste of co" or "@atasteofco". You can always go old school and just give them a call...303.295.6330. THIS INTERVIEW HAS COMMERCIAL CONTENT. PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.

KUSA 1:23 PM. MDT August 28, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories