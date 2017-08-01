Adams County Fair - August 1, 2017
The Adams County Fair starts tomorrow, August 2nd and is located in Brighton. There are plenty of tickets left online at www.AdamsCountyFair.com. Download the Adams County Fair app to learn more about the free parking and shuttle service. The app is free and available in the Apple app store on Google Play. THIS INTERVIEW HAS COMMERCIAL CONTENT. PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FIND EXTENDED INTERVIEWS AND BEHIND THE SCENES FEATURES ON FACEBOOK.COM/COLORADOANDCOMPANY.
KUSA 12:29 PM. MDT August 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
It's Colorado's birthday, so enjoy these deals and freebiesAug. 1, 2017, 11:05 a.m.
-
DA: Fatal Walmart shooting was self defenseAug. 1, 2017, 10:57 a.m.
-
Quiz: Put your Colorado knowledge to the test!Aug. 1, 2017, 11:24 a.m.