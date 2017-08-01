Adams County Fair - August 1, 2017

The Adams County Fair starts tomorrow, August 2nd and is located in Brighton. There are plenty of tickets left online at www.AdamsCountyFair.com. Download the Adams County Fair app to learn more about the free parking and shuttle service. The app is free and available in the Apple app store on Google Play. THIS INTERVIEW HAS COMMERCIAL CONTENT. PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FIND EXTENDED INTERVIEWS AND BEHIND THE SCENES FEATURES ON FACEBOOK.COM/COLORADOANDCOMPANY.

KUSA 12:29 PM. MDT August 01, 2017

