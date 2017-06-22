All about connected kitchens in your smart home

Internet Of Things Kitchen Retro Poster (Photo: Askold Romanov)

Connected kitchens and homes offer convenience and peace of mind. Using your phone as a remote control for your appliances, you are able to control and monitor your Wi-Fi connected appliances from anywhere, using software that allows the machines to talk to each other.

To get started with connected kitchens, we recommend having your refrigerator be the first connected kitchen item to add to your home.

Here are a few things that you can do with your connected refrigerator:

View items that are currently stocked in your refrigerator via your phone.

Stay organized by checking off items that you may need for recipes.

Have the convenience of buying groceries online straight from your refrigerator LCD panel.

Leave sticky notes electronically on your refrigerator and connect them to your phone.

Use your mobile phone and other connected devices to:

Preheat your oven while you're heading home from work

Schedule hot water to turn on for your coffee

Set your washing machine to spin

Keep your clothes wrinkle-free with an extended tumble feature app

Automatically order fabric softener

Place an order of dog food before your current batch runs out

Have peace of mind and get alerts when not at home though different apps:

If you left your oven on

The dishwasher sprung a leak

The refrigerator door was left open

An ingredient is expiring or running low

Some Wi-Fi connected devices and apps to partner with your connected appliances:

Amazon Echo

Amazon Alexa

Amazon Dash Replenishment

Google Home

