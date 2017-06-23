Almeida & Bell Dental - June 23, 2017

Mention Colorado & Company when you call Almeida and Bell at 303.858.9000 and receive 25% off a smile makeover of 8 teeth or more, plus free whitening and a free night guard. For your convenience both Spanish and English are spoken when you call. Payment options are available for cosmetic dentistry with 18 month interest free financing. Visit www.AlmeidaBellDental.com. THIS INTERVIEW INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT.  THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.

KUSA 2:11 PM. MDT June 23, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories