Almeida & Bell Dental - November 3, 2017
Mention Colorado & Company when you call Almeida & Bell at 303.858.9000. Receive 25% off a smile makeover of 8 teeth or more, plus free whitening, a free night guard and Botox treatment. If you're one of the first 10 callers to complete a smile makeover you get an additional $500 off. Payment options are available for cosmetic dentistry with 18-month interest free financing. Visit www.AlmeidaBellDental.com. PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.
KUSA 3:46 PM. MDT November 03, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Police identify the teen struck, killed by pickup…Nov. 2, 2017, 2:52 p.m.
-
Motorcyclist seriously injured on Federal by truck…Nov. 3, 2017, 3:58 p.m.
-
Mom pleads guilty to leaving 2-year-old in freezing…Nov. 3, 2017, 1:36 p.m.