Almeida & Bell General & Cosmetic Dentistry - September 8, 2017
Mention Colorado & Company when you call Almeida & Bell at 303.858.9000. Receive 25% off a smile makeover of 8 teeth or more, plus free whitening, a free night guard and Botox treatment. If you're one of the first 10 callers to complete a smile makeover you get an additional $500 off. For your convenience both Spanish and English are spoken when you call. Visit www.AlmeidaBellDental.com. THIS INTERVIEW HAS COMMERCIAL CONTENT. PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.
KUSA 1:48 PM. MDT September 08, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
You were hit by the Equifax breach. Now what?Sep. 8, 2017, 10:51 a.m.
-
Broncos Mailbag: Here's one last rant about the…Sep. 8, 2017, 11:58 a.m.
-
Drug bust nets $6.3M in meth, $2.4M in heroinSep. 8, 2017, 2:11 p.m.