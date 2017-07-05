AOB Med Spa - July 5, 2017

Weddings, reunions, pool parties! With Coolsculpting from AOB Med Spa, you'll look great at every summer event. Schedule your free consultation and cash in on the Colorado & Company deal of 25% off any Coolsculpting package. The number 720.502.5944 or check them out online, www.AOBMedSpa.com. THIS INTERVIEW INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT.  THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FIND EXTENDED INTERVIEWS AND BEHIND THE SCENES FEATURES ON FACEBOOK.COM/COLORADOANDCOMPANY.

KUSA 11:55 AM. MDT July 05, 2017

