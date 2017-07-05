AOB Med Spa - July 5, 2017
Weddings, reunions, pool parties! With Coolsculpting from AOB Med Spa, you'll look great at every summer event. Schedule your free consultation and cash in on the Colorado & Company deal of 25% off any Coolsculpting package. The number 720.502.5944 or check them out online, www.AOBMedSpa.com. THIS INTERVIEW INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FIND EXTENDED INTERVIEWS AND BEHIND THE SCENES FEATURES ON FACEBOOK.COM/COLORADOANDCOMPANY.
KUSA 11:55 AM. MDT July 05, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree burn
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Wildland fire in Greenwood Village prompts evacuationsJul. 5, 2017, 12:54 p.m.
-
Newly discovered photo adds to Amelia Earhart mysteryJul. 5, 2017, 10:16 a.m.
-
One man dead, two in custody and one at large after…Jul. 5, 2017, 6:27 a.m.