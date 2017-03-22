AOB Med Spa - March 22, 2017

Be one of the first ten callers right now at 303.847.1369. Schedule your free consultation and cash in on the Colorado & Company deal of 25% off any Coolsculpting package. Check them out online, www.AOBMedSpa.com.

KUSA 11:58 AM. MDT March 22, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories