Appliance Factory and Mattress Kingdom - September 21, 2017

Appliance Factory and Mattress Kingdom will be giving away one million dollars worth of appliances if Denver shuts out Oakland on October 1st. But, you must make your purchase between Sunday, September 24th and Saturday, September 30th. Also enjoy same day delivery. Plus, there's a variety of mattresses up to 40% off. You're guaranteed the lowest prices in town at all 16 store locations! Learn more online, www.ApplianceFactory.com. PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.

KUSA 12:22 PM. MDT September 21, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories