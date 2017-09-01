Appliance Factory & Mattress Kingdom - September 1, 2017

Labor Day weekend is the time to shop at Appliance Factory and Mattress Kingdom with items up to 40% off. Remember, when you buy the "GE French Door" in stainless or slate you'll receive the range, dishwasher and microwave for free! Plus, earn an in-home, private cooking class and dinner party for 10 with chef Mark Kalix. Mattresses are 40% off. and, with a Tempur-Pedic mattress purchase you'll receive two free Rockies tickets.   PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. 

KUSA 11:49 AM. MDT September 01, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories