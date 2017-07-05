Appliance Factory & Mattress Kingdom - July 4, 2017

Enjoy the "July 4th Blowout Sale" going on right now with up to 70% off. Remember, you must mention Colorado & Company for today's prices at any of the 16 Appliance Factory and Mattress Kingdom locations. Enjoy same day delivery with guaranteed lowest pri

KUSA 1:00 PM. MDT July 05, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories