Aria Integrative Health - September 25, 2017
Vivace and Regenlite Transform treatments are each $600 and come with a free Light Pod session. Vivace includes full face and one free neck treatment. Regenlite is a full face and eye treatment. Your free consultation is just a call away at 303.370.0205. Or check out www.AriaIntegrativeHealth.com. THIS INTERVIEW HAS COMMERCIAL CONTENT. PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FIND EXTENDED INTERVIEWS AND BEHIND THE SCENES FEATURES ON FACEBOOK.COM/COLORADOANDCOMPANY.
KUSA 12:10 PM. MDT September 25, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Car dealership asks 9NEWS to stop airing ads…Sep 25, 2017, 11:45 a.m.
-
Coffman invites a Tancredo challengeSep 25, 2017, 12:00 p.m.
-
Brother of man wanted in Greeley homicide arrestedSep 25, 2017, 11:05 a.m.