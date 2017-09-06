Aria Integrative Health - September 6, 2017
Vivace and Regenlite Transform treatments are each $600 and come with a free Light Pod session. Vivace includes full face and one free neck treatment. Regenlite is a full face and eye treatment. If interested, Nick will also discuss "Amnion" and share the price break down on those treatments. Your free consultation is just a call away - 303.370.0205. Or check out www.AriaIntegrativeHealth.com. THIS INTERVIEW HAS COMMERCIAL CONTENT. PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.
KUSA 1:32 PM. MDT September 06, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Is Irma really the strongest hurricane ever?Sep. 6, 2017, 10:55 a.m.
-
Rex Ryan knows what Elway is finding out: QB…Sep. 6, 2017, 11:34 a.m.
-
Kohl's announces Amazon partnershipSep. 6, 2017, 10:24 a.m.