Bella's Teapot - August 29, 2017
Bella's Teapot is an experience unlike any other! Bella's Teapot is located at the Streets of Southglenn. They serve 30 fine, chemical free teas from around the world along with a pre-set 3 course meal and a variety of homemade sweets and pastries. Walks ins are welcome, but it's always a great idea to call ahead for a reservation at 303.484.1464. You can learn more online at www.BellasTeapot.com. THIS INTERVIEW HAS COMMERCIAL CONTENT. PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.
KUSA 1:39 PM. MDT August 29, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Harvey search and rescue: 'Constant anxiety and dread'Aug 27, 2017, 12:35 p.m.
-
Woman critically injured in rush-hour shooting in AuroraAug 29, 2017, 9:09 a.m.
-
Hot air balloon lands in neighborhood during morning commuteAug 29, 2017, 1:06 p.m.