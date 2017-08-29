Bella's Teapot - August 29, 2017

Bella's Teapot is an experience unlike any other! Bella's Teapot is located at the Streets of Southglenn. They serve 30 fine, chemical free teas from around the world along with a pre-set 3 course meal and a variety of homemade sweets and pastries. Walks ins are welcome, but it's always a great idea to call ahead for a reservation at 303.484.1464. You can learn more online at www.BellasTeapot.com. THIS INTERVIEW HAS COMMERCIAL CONTENT. PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.

