Bright Horizons - August 1, 2017
Bright Horizons will be collecting school supplies starting today through August 18th at all of their 14 Denver metro and northern Colorado locations. Supplies will be delivered to 15 school districts across the metro area and will go directly into the hands of students who need them. For more information on the "Stuff For Students" campaign visit www.BrightHorizons.com/9News. THIS INTERVIEW HAS COMMERCIAL CONTENT. PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.
KUSA 12:18 PM. MDT August 01, 2017
