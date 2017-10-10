Coats For Colorado - October 10, 2017

9News and Dependable Cleaners hope to make "Coats For Colorado 2017" a huge success. Donate your new or gently-used warm winter coats now through November 30th. Drop-off coats at Dependable Cleaners. All the locations are listed online at www.CoatsForColorado.org. FIND EXTENDED INTERVIEWS AND BEHIND THE SCENES FEATURES ON FACEBOOK.COM/COLORADOANDCOMPANY.

KUSA 12:19 PM. MDT October 10, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories