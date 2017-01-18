Colorado Aesthetic and Plastic Surgery January 18, 2017
Call Dr. Kim's office at 303-741-3131 and mention Colorado & Company when you book your Quicklift and receive a 10 percent discount. You can also learn more at www.QuickLiftMD.com or at www.ColoradoAestheticPlasticSurgery.com.
KUSA 11:26 AM. MST January 18, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Catalytic converter thefts costly, dangerous
-
New evidence in decades-old murder case
-
Ski lift hero, man he saved appear in Ellen
-
Car somehow ends up on power line after wreck
-
My Brother's Bar changes ownership
-
Denver businesses seeing more fake bills
-
Gunnison could possibly see snowiest January on record
-
No car dealerships for Dinosaur Ridge
More Stories
-
2 dead after car crashes into Bear CreekJan 18, 2017, 11:22 a.m.
-
Couple accused of stealing from more than a hundred peopleJan 18, 2017, 6:32 a.m.
-
Bring home an amazing Saint BernardJan 18, 2017, 8:23 a.m.