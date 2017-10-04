Colorado Aesthetic & Plastic Surgery - October 4, 2017

Doctor Kim's office number is 303-741-3131. Mention Colorado & Company when you book your Quicklift and receive a 10% discount. Learn more at www.QuickLiftMD.com. Dr. Kim's office offers low monthly financing and a free initial consultation. He will help make sure you choose the procedure that's best for you. To learn more about Dr. Kim's office visit www.ColoradoAestheticPlasticSurgery.com. THIS INTERVIEW HAS COMMERCIAL CONTENT. PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.

KUSA 11:35 AM. MDT October 04, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories