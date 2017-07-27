Colorado & Company Show Schedule

Here's what's coming up on Colorado & Company:
THURSDAY, July 27
- Dr. Kotelko Talks Coolsculpting: AOB Med Spa
- Fast Face Fix: Plexaderm
- Miracles, Treats & Blizzards: Dairy Queen
- Firefighter Challenge: Boulder County Fair
- Help Colorful Colorado: Volunteers For Outdoor Colorado
- Yay Nurses! Eastern Colorado Council of Black Nurses
FRIDAY, July 28
- Super Smiles: Almeida & Bell Dental
- Camping Fun With Yogi & Pick-A-Nic Baskets: Jellystone Camps
- Beautiful Windows: Pella Windows
- Loan Customers Tell All: Ally Bank
- When Toys Mean More: Dolls For Daughters
MONDAY, July 31
- Windows That Work: Renewal By Andersen
- Blemishes Be Gone! Aria Integrative Health
- Refi With The DHA Team: DHA Financial
- Walk N' Roll: Rett Association
TUESDAY, August 1
- Is Facial Surgery For You? Smith Cosmetic Surgery
- It's Fair Time! Adams County Fair
- Cool Curves: MD Body & Med Spa
- Stuff For Students: Bright Horizons
- Learn About Ralston House
- The Man And His Near Death Experience: Author Peter Panagore
- The Nut Job 2 Movie Screening
WEDNESDAY, August 2
- Sculpt A Better You: Reveal Body Contouring Centers
- Back To School Tools You Gotta Have
- Loan Update: Home Loan Arranger
- Why You Should Pedal The Plains
- Corks & Forks...FUN!
- Get Your Spidey On! Marvel Universe Characters Come To COCO!
THURSDAY, August 3
- A Natural Fix: Integrated Health Center Of The Rockies
- Curves You Deserve: Reveal Body Contouring Centers
- Bags Be Gone! Plexaderm
- Free Vision Screenings: Inner City Health
- Wild West Kids: Four Mile Historic Park
- What's Up In LoDo: LoDo District
FRIDAY, August 4
- Suit Up! Integrative Health And Nutrition
- The Acapella Sounds of FACE Vocal Band
- Simple DIY Tips: Hammer Time
- Making Bike Wishes Come True: Wish For Wheels
