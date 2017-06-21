Colorado & Company makes primetime debut

It’s a first for the 12 year consumer mainstay. “Colorado & Company" will broadcast live from the studios of 9NEWS Thursday during primetime television.

Join host, radio personality (and all around beautiful person) Denise Plante for "Colorado & Company Prime: Make It Beautiful." It’s a must-see hour of savings and services you won’t want to miss.

So, What’s in it for you?

-For a beautiful home, Appliance Factory and Mattress Kingdom demonstrates the latest innovations in refrigeration, cooking and high-tech sleep.

-A more beautiful you can be achieved with the help of AOB Med Spa and a fat reducing technology inspired by popsicles.

-The Home Loan Arranger can holster your re-fi and shoot your PMI out of the sky saving you hundreds, even thousands per month. Your checkbook could look more beautiful by the day.

-For a more beautiful investment portfolio, tune in to hear what Online Trading Academy does. Their free offer sheds light on at least three things you didn’t know about successful trading in the stock market.

-The law firm of Solem, Harris & McKinley takes a seat on the COCO couch to share the importance of long term care planning- a necessary step we all need to take to secure a beautiful legacy for our loved ones.

-Inner beauty is what Heritage Christian Center brings to the show. The conversation will be brimming with uplifting insight and positive ideas for the entire family.

Follow Colorado & Company on social media for behind-the-scenes posts before, during and after the special.

What: Colorado & Company Prime: Make It Beautiful

When: Thursday, June 22nd at 7 p.m.

Where: 9NEWS, 9NEWS.com and Facebook live

© 2017 KUSA-TV