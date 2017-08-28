Colorado Connections Academy - August 28, 2017
There's still time to get your student enrolled in Colorado Connections Academy, a free online public school. You can attend their next informational session online or in-person. Get all the details you need to decide if it's the right step for your student. Go online now, www.ColoardoConnectionsAcadem.com. THIS INTERVIEW HAS COMMERCIAL CONTENT. PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FIND EXTENDED INTERVIEWS AND BEHIND THE SCENES FEATURES ON FACEBOOK.COM/COLORADOANDCOMPANY.
KUSA 1:18 PM. MDT August 28, 2017
