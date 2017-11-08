Colorado Fallen Heroes Memorial - November 8, 2017
Honor our state's fallen veterans this Saturday at the Annual Remembrance Ceremony at the future site of the Colorado Fallen Heroes Memorial. The bell will ring 17 times at 9:25 a.m.. This signifies 17 years since 911. The names of Colorado veterans killed in action during the war on terror will also be read out loud. Learn more online at www.ColoradoFallenHeroesMemorial.org. THIS INTERVIEW HAS COMMERCIAL CONTENT. PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.
KUSA 12:09 PM. MST November 08, 2017
