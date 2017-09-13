Colorado Functional Health - September 13, 2017
Dr. David Arthur has reserved 20 free initial consultations for the first 20 callers. Mention Colorado and Company when you call 720.248.4770. This offer is exclusively for first-time callers who have been previously diagnosed and are taking medication for low thyroid. Learn more online, www.DenverThyroidSupport.com. THIS INTERVIEW HAS COMMERCIAL CONTENT. PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.
KUSA 12:07 PM. MDT September 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Colorado to join suit on rollback of immigrant protectionsSep 13, 2017, 12:12 p.m.
-
Six dead at Florida nursing home that lost power…Sep 13, 2017, 8:17 a.m.
-
Broncos match player donations for hurricane reliefSep 13, 2017, 12:09 p.m.