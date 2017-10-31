DHA Financial - October 30, 2017

DHA Financial can save you money on a refi. Get you into the new home you want or give you the solution to managing your debt. take advantage of today's low interest rates...and if you call today, dha will pay you $500 towards your appraisal fee at closi

KUSA 11:30 AM. MDT October 31, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories