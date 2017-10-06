Dignity Memorial - October 6, 2017
It might be time to have the "Talk of a Lifetime". Need a place to start? Attend the "Talk of a Lifetime" event Sunday October 29th from noon to 3pm at Olinger Crown Hill Mortuary. Celebrate Dia de los Muertos that day with food, activities and conversation cards to get the talking started. For more details and information, call 303.233.4611 or online at www.DignityColorado.com. THIS INTERVIEW HAS COMMERCIAL CONTENT. PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.
KUSA 1:13 PM. MDT October 06, 2017
