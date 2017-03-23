Dr. Christine Rodgers - March 23, 2107

Dr. Christine Rodgers is the first in Colorado to offer Diva - the world's first and only hybrid fractional laser for vaginal rejuvenation. Schedule an appointment to learn more at 303.320.8618 or online, www.DenverPlasticSurgery.com.

KUSA 12:00 PM. MDT March 23, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories