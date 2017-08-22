Elitch Theatre Festival - August 22, 2017
Help unite our community at the cultural revival at the historic Elitch Theatre in its original Denver location. This Saturday, August 26 from noon til 9:30 pm. The main lawn will feature a juried art show. Live music and entertainment will run all day beside a beer garden and food truck zone. The party moves inside at 6 pm for a concert with Hazel Miller, Chris Daniels & The Kings and the a-capella group "FACE." For more information, visit www.HistoricElitchTheatre.org or call 720.593.9395.
KUSA 12:26 PM. MDT August 22, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Hickenlooper announces changes after review of…Aug 22, 2017, 11:07 a.m.
-
CU football player arrested for second time in a monthAug 22, 2017, 12:00 p.m.
-
Body found in Lake McConaughy was DPD OfficerAug 22, 2017, 5:37 a.m.