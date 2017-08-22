Elitch Theatre Festival - August 22, 2017

Help unite our community at the cultural revival at the historic Elitch Theatre in its original Denver location. This Saturday, August 26 from noon til 9:30 pm. The main lawn will feature a juried art show. Live music and entertainment will run all day beside a beer garden and food truck zone. The party moves inside at 6 pm for a concert with Hazel Miller, Chris Daniels & The Kings and the a-capella group "FACE." For more information, visit www.HistoricElitchTheatre.org or call 720.593.9395.

KUSA 12:26 PM. MDT August 22, 2017

