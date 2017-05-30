Envoy Mortgage - May 29, 2017
Buying a home is easier with Kathleen O'Laughlin of Envoy Mortgage. Call 303.669.2111 to see if you qualify for the grant program. She also is looking to help veterans who are home hunting. Too busy? Do it all online at www.KOHomeLoans.com. THIS INTERVIEW INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FIND EXTENDED INTERVIEWS AND BEHIND THE SCENES FEATURES ON FACEBOOK.COM/COLORADOANDCOMPANY.
KUSA 2:19 PM. MDT May 30, 2017
