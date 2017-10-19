Georgetown Loop Railroad - October 19, 2017
Fall fun is here and it's the perfect time to bring the entire family to the Georgetown Loop Railroad. Ride the rails, take in the gorgeous scenery, enjoy a real Oktoberfest celebration and hop on the Haunted Mine Train. For details and reservations call 866.456.6777 or online at www.GeorgetownLoopRR.com. THIS INTERVIEW HAS COMMERCIAL CONTENT. PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FIND EXTENDED INTERVIEWS AND BEHIND THE SCENES FEATURES ON FACEBOOK.COM/COLORADOANDCOMPANY.
KUSA 11:19 AM. MDT October 19, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Former FBI informant serving prison time faces new…Oct 19, 2017, 11:15 a.m.
-
NB I-25 near Castle Rock reopened after crashOct 19, 2017, 10:10 a.m.
-
Selling Girls | Sex traffickers are targeting…Oct 19, 2017, 6:24 a.m.