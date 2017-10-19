Georgetown Loop Railroad - October 19, 2017

Fall fun is here and it's the perfect time to bring the entire family to the Georgetown Loop Railroad. Ride the rails, take in the gorgeous scenery, enjoy a real Oktoberfest celebration and hop on the Haunted Mine Train. For details and reservations call 866.456.6777 or online at www.GeorgetownLoopRR.com.  THIS INTERVIEW HAS COMMERCIAL CONTENT. PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.  FIND EXTENDED INTERVIEWS AND BEHIND THE SCENES FEATURES ON FACEBOOK.COM/COLORADOANDCOMPANY.

KUSA 11:19 AM. MDT October 19, 2017

