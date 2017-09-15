Gutter Helmet - September 15, 2017
Relax, let Gutter Helmet worry about keeping your rain gutters clean. Buy one foot of Gutter Helmet and your next foot is free! Gutter Helmet Denver will beat any competitor's no clog guaranteed written estimate or a $100 gift card is all yours! For details call 303.298.8888. The web address is www.GutterHelmetDenver.com. Current Gutter Helmet owners, call to take advantage of a free inspection! THIS INTERVIEW HAS COMMERCIAL CONTENT. PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.
KUSA 11:40 AM. MDT September 15, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
There's a city in Colorado where the average home…Sep 14, 2017, 8:44 p.m.
-
Safeway in Cherry Creek closing by 2018 after its…Sep 15, 2017, 10:49 a.m.
-
9 things to do in Colorado this weekend: September…Sep 15, 2017, 7:02 a.m.