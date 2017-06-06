Health Markets - June 6, 2017

Lauren Taylor, licensed insurance agent, works with nationally recognized insurance companies offering quality and affordable options. Call now to schedule your free appointment, 720.870.1109. Your one-on-one free time with Lauren is valuable, so don't wait learn more via email, Lauren.Taylor@HealthMarkets.com. THIS INTERVIEW INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT.  THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.

KUSA 1:39 PM. MDT June 06, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories