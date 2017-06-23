Heritage Christian Center PRIME - June 22, 2017
Get your free download of the Heritage choir's cover of Fantasia's "I Made It." Visit www.HeritageChristianCenter.com and click on the Colorado and Company graphic to download the song. Heritage Christian Center is located in Aurora on the northwest corne
KUSA 8:54 AM. MDT June 23, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree burn
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
9 things to do in Colorado this weekendFeb 11, 2016, 1:23 p.m.
-
The Colorado mountain town home to the world's…Jun 21, 2017, 7:40 p.m.
-
Suspects try to use stolen Jeep to break into gun storeJun 23, 2017, 8:54 a.m.