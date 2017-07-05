Home Loan Arranger - July 5, 2017
Call Jason Ruedy at 303-862-4742 for your free quote and make sure you mention Colorado & Company! Your first payment won't be due until this October, think of all that cash you can stash. Current refinance rates are based off a variety of scenarios including your credit score. Your appraisal will reimbursed at closing. Save hundreds, even thousands! Visit www.TheHomeLoanArranger.com. THIS INTERVIEW INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.
KUSA 11:52 AM. MDT July 05, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree burn
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Wildland fire in Greenwood Village prompts evacuationsJul. 5, 2017, 12:54 p.m.
-
Newly discovered photo adds to Amelia Earhart mysteryJul. 5, 2017, 10:16 a.m.
-
One man dead, two in custody and one at large after…Jul. 5, 2017, 6:27 a.m.