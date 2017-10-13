Home Loan Arranger - October 13, 2017
Mention Colorado & Company when you call Jason Ruedy at 303.862.4742. He'll offer you a free quote and then your first payment won't be due until January 1, 2018. Current refinance rates are based off a variety of scenarios including your credit score. Not everyone will qualify. Start saving hundreds, even thousands! Visit www.TheHomeLoanArranger.com. THIS INTERVIEW HAS COMMERCIAL CONTENT. PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.
KUSA 12:25 PM. MDT October 13, 2017
