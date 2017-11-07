Horan & McConaty, Operation Honor Guard - November 7, 2017
Say thank you to veterans for their service by supporting Operation Honor Guard right now through Saturday, November 11th. Make a donation online at www.HoranCares.com/HonorGuard. Or call 303-745-4418. You can also stop by any of the 7 convenient Horan & McConaty locations to make a donation in person.
KUSA 12:20 PM. MST November 07, 2017
