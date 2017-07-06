Integrated Health Center of the Rockies - July 6, 2017

If you need help with hypothyroidism, call Mickeen and her team at Integrated Health Center of the Rockies. The number is 303.353.9774. For the first 23 callers, learn how you can receive two free consultations, which is a $490 value. THIS INTERVIEW INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT.  THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FIND EXTENDED INTERVIEWS AND BEHIND THE SCENES FEATURES ON FACEBOOK.COM/COLORADOANDCOMPANY.

KUSA 12:05 PM. MDT July 06, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories