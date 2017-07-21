Integrative Health and Nutrition - July 21, 2017
Experience fat loss you can see in just 35 minutes with Infra-Slim at Integrative Health and Nutrition. Buy 3 Infra-Slim sessions and enjoy a bonus session absolutely free. That's four sessions for just $245. This incredible offer is good for the next 2 hours only. If you have to leave a message, Dr. Demaro's staff will call you right back. Call 303.586.5999 or go online to www.InfraslimBody.com. THIS INTERVIEW HAS COMMERCIAL CONTENT. PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.
KUSA 12:31 PM. MDT July 21, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Search for bank robbery suspects closes stretch of I-70Jul 21, 2017, 11:36 a.m.
-
Suspect named in murder of 26-year-old woman near…Jul 21, 2017, 11:52 a.m.
-
Man, 68, missing from Red Feather LakesJul 21, 2017, 12:37 p.m.