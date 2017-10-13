Integrative Health & Nutrition - October 13, 2017

Experience fat loss you can see in just 35 minutes with Infra-Slim at Integrative Health & Nutrition. There has never been a negative result with Infra-Slim. Ask about their Colorado & Company special. Call 303.586.5999 or go online to www.InfraslimBody.com. THIS INTERVIEW HAS COMMERCIAL CONTENT. PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FIND EXTENDED INTERVIEWS AND BEHIND THE SCENES FEATURES ON FACEBOOK.COM/COLORADOANDCOMPANY.

KUSA 12:27 PM. MDT October 13, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories