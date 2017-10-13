Integrative Health & Nutrition - October 13, 2017
Experience fat loss you can see in just 35 minutes with Infra-Slim at Integrative Health & Nutrition. There has never been a negative result with Infra-Slim. Ask about their Colorado & Company special. Call 303.586.5999 or go online to www.InfraslimBody.com. THIS INTERVIEW HAS COMMERCIAL CONTENT. PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FIND EXTENDED INTERVIEWS AND BEHIND THE SCENES FEATURES ON FACEBOOK.COM/COLORADOANDCOMPANY.
KUSA 12:27 PM. MDT October 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Sorry Colorado: The most livable city in the country…Oct 13, 2017, 12:32 p.m.
-
No one injured after plane crashes, overturns in fieldOct 13, 2017, 11:18 a.m.
-
Trump de-certifies Iran nuclear deal, announces more…Oct 13, 2017, 11:32 a.m.