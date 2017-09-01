Integrative Health & Nutrition - September 1, 2017
Experience fat loss you can see in just 35 minutes with Infra-Slim at Integrative Health and Nutrition. Buy 3 Infra-Slim sessions at an unbeatable price, and enjoy a bonus session absolutely free. That's four sessions for just $245. Due to the volume of calls, if you have to leave a message, Dr. Demaro's staff will call you right back. 303.586.5999 or go online to www.InfraslimBody.com. THIS INTERVIEW HAS COMMERCIAL CONTENT. PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING.
KUSA 11:47 AM. MDT September 01, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
9 things to do in Colorado this Labor Day weekendSep. 1, 2017, 6:52 a.m.
-
Nurse refuses blood test on unconscious patient; gets cuffedSep. 1, 2017, 9:32 a.m.
-
CSU student on noose found in dorm: ‘They were…Sep. 1, 2017, 7:45 a.m.