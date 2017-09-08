Integrative Health & Nutrition - September 8, 2017

Experience fat loss you can see in just 35 minutes with Infra-Slim at Integrative Health & Nutrition. There has never been a negative result with Infra-Slim. Ask about their Colorado & Company special. Call 303.586.5999 or go online to www.InfraslimBody.com . THIS INTERVIEW HAS COMMERCIAL CONTENT. PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FIND EXTENDED INTERVIEWS AND BEHIND THE SCENES FEATURES ON FACEBOOK.COM/COLORADOANDCOMPANY.

KUSA 1:49 PM. MDT September 08, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories