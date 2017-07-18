Komen Race for the Cure - July 18, 2017
The 25th Annual Race for the Cure takes place on Sunday, September 24 at the Auraria campus. Register today for just $25 and if cardio is not your thing, you can even Sleep In for the Cure. For all the information you'll need, go to www.KomenColorado.org/Race. THIS INTERVIEW INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT. THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FIND EXTENDED INTERVIEWS AND BEHIND THE SCENES FEATURES ON FACEBOOK.COM/COLORADOANDCOMPANY.
KUSA 1:27 PM. MDT July 18, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Teen charged with first-degree murder
-
Leash law crackdown in Lafayette
-
Teen arrested in girl's death in court
-
10-year-old death investigation
-
WUSA Breaking News
-
Conspiracy theorist segment stirs controversy
-
Next Question: Manicured lawns in canyon
-
President Trump: Suspect in congressional baseball shooting has died
-
Family from Fort Collins lives in their bus
-
Teen drives car into King Soopers store
More Stories
-
Frontier adds 21 new destinations from DIA (and…Jul 18, 2017, 11:37 a.m.
-
Melting glacier reveals bodies of couple who…Jul 18, 2017, 10:46 a.m.
-
There's a new (free) way to cruise South BroadwayJul 18, 2017, 2:28 p.m.