Komen Race for the Cure - July 18, 2017

The 25th Annual Race for the Cure takes place on Sunday, September 24 at the Auraria campus. Register today for just $25 and if cardio is not your thing, you can even Sleep In for the Cure. For all the information you'll need, go to www.KomenColorado.org/Race. THIS INTERVIEW INVOLVES COMMERCIAL CONTENT.  THE PRODUCTS AND SERVICES FEATURED APPEAR AS PAID ADVERTISING. FIND EXTENDED INTERVIEWS AND BEHIND THE SCENES FEATURES ON FACEBOOK.COM/COLORADOANDCOMPANY.

KUSA 1:27 PM. MDT July 18, 2017

